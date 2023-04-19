PBA: TNT import Hollis-Jefferson wishes ailing Brownlee well

PBA Images

Talk 'N Text import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said he is wishing for Justin Brownlee's speedy recovery after the Ginebra import made an early exit in Game 5 due to food poisoning.

Brownlee's exit allowed TNT to take a 104-95 Game 5 win, bringing the Tropang GIGA closer to the PBA Governors' Cup title with a 3-2 series lead.

"I just want him to feel better," said Hollis-Jefferson, who had a triple double of 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

"He's human, I wish no food poisoning to no one. He's a phenomenal person, I just want him to feel better. Take care of whatever he needs to."

He offers his prayers and hopes to see Brownlee in Game 6 on Fridfay.

"If he can play the next game, let's do it... But it's about taking care of yourself. I gonna pray for him and send my well wishes to him," said the former NBA player.

For his part, TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa had no clue that Brownlee was hampered by food poisoning.

The naturalized Gilas Pilipinas player was still able to score 14 points before sitting out the game and eventually leaving the court in the third quarter.

"It didn't show actually. He was playing well. The only sign (of food poisoning) is that he was just tired the whole game," said Lastimosa.

"I think every shot that he took took everything from him. I hope he's fine though."