Pacquiao to fight Garcia in Dubai, says business manager

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao is likely to be facing Mexican-American Mikey Garcia this year.

Arnold Vegafria, Pacquiao's business manager who has been involved in the boxer's recent fight deals, posted a teaser of the fighting senator's next bout.

"Soon..." said Vegafria's short caption.

It says the bout will be held in Dubai.

Garcia previously claimed he would be fighting Pacquiao in May.

“It’s been in the works for a long time, particularly more in detail in the last year,” Garcia said at the time.

"We’ve been getting very close to working on this and finalizing it. I’m pretty excited. We’ll have all of the details set in the next few days. It’s a matter of time. So far, it seems like all of the parties are on board. I’m excited for it, y’know,” he added.

Garcia is a 4-division former champion who has won titles in the featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight and junior welterweight classes.

He has been angling to fight Pacquiao since 2019 and was close to sealing the deal when the pandemic happened.

Negotiations, however, seemed to have been scuppered when Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, came into the picture.

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who represents Crawford, had said he is eyeing an overseas venue for the bout but the deal apparently didn't work out.

Pacquiao is looking to make a comeback after being sidelined by the pandemic for more than a year.

The last time he fought was when he dominated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title in July 2019.

He was later declared champion in recess after being unable to defend the title due to inactivity.

