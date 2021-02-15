Boxing: Pacquiao shows he's 'ready to fight' in IG post

MANILA - Always focused and ready to fight.

This is what boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao reminded fans and supporters of the sport.

In an Instagram post, Pacquiao showed himself working out, days after his camp announced that training camp "has begun."

But the boxing legend and future Hall of Famer has to identify his upcoming opponent yet.

The "Pacman" had teased that "big news (is) coming soon," before tagging his management agency, Paradigm Sports, and its chief executive Audie Attar.

He has not fought since July 2019, when he claimed a split decision victory over Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. Due to this, the the WBA declared him as a "champion in recess" in its most recent resolution.

Pacquiao has been linked to a fight against mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor, who is also represented by Paradigm Sports. Those talks sputtered, however, when the Irishman got knocked out by American Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The fighting senator has been reportedly set for a showdown against up-and-coming Mexican-American star Ryan Garcia, an interim lightweight champion who is 20 years younger than the Filipino legend and who called the former his "idol."

Pacquiao has also named unbeaten American champs Errol Spence and Terence Crawford as possible opponents for his return fight.

RELATED VIDEO