WATCH: Pacquiao reminds everyone he's got defensive skills, too

Manny Pacquiao carved a name for himself by being the relentless aggressor in the boxing ring.

This has become his calling card and fight fans loved him because of it.

But recently, the 8-division former world champion posted a short clip of his fight against Antonio Margarito on Instagram.

The video showed Pacquiao's defensive skills against the heavy-handed brawler from Tijuana, Mexico, as he slipped and parried some of Margarito's punches before unloading a damaging counter attack.

The video was posted without a caption, but suggested how dangerous Pacquiao can be with his underrated defensive prowess.



"Freaking BEAST," commented one fan.

Another fan said Margarito deserved the punishment for using plaster in his wraps during his previous bouts.

"Margarito deserved every brutal punch he gets for putting cement in his tapes," he said.

