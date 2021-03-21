Boxing: Pacquiao to be honored as 'Fan Favorite' in PSA Awards

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxing icon Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao will add another award to his already overflowing collection when the Philippine Sportswriting Association (PSA) holds its Awards Night next week.

Pacquiao, 42, will receive the Chooks-to-Go Fan Favorite "Manok ng Bayan" Award, among the staple accolades that will be handed out by the country's oldest media organization during its awards ceremony.

The event is set for March 27 in a virtual setting.

The only fighter to win titles in eight different weight divisions, Pacquiao did not step foot in the boxing ring in 2020, but remained active in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Notwithstanding the pandemic, Pacquiao went around the country to help affected communities with their everyday needs. In all, he already donated more than 5,000 kilos of chicken, rice, and canned goods, aside from financial assistance in his various sorties nationwide," Chooks-to-Go said in a statement.

"Moreover, Pacquiao was present on every donation-giving program where he emphasized the importance of following proper health protocols at this time of the pandemic," it added.

"With this, we are honoring Manny Pacquiao as the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Fan Favorite 'Manok ng Bayan' awardee."

Pacquiao follows PBA star Terrence Romeo, NBA prospect Kai Sotto, and the national 3x3 team that made it to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament as recipients of the Fan Favorite Award. The honor was first handed out in 2019.

Pacquiao, already a PSA Hall of Famer as early as 2009, is one of the 32 select awardees being recognized by the country’s sportswriting fraternity.

On top of the 2020 honor roll is young lady golfer Yuka Saso, who will be bestowed the prestigious Athlete of the Year award.

The "Pacman" is a five-time winner of the Athlete of the Year honor, taking home the trophy in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2009.

