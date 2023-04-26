Jeremy Miado in action. Handout photo

MANILA -- Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado will continue his journey to the top of the ONE strawweight rankings when he returns to action in two months.

Miado takes on Mansur Malachiev in a battle between two exciting MMA strawweights at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on 10 June inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old Filipino is one of the hottest contenders in all of ONE Championship, having won four straight matches since moving to Marrok Force in Thailand.

His latest win was probably his most impressive. He outstruck feared striker “Mini T” Danial Williams, finishing the Aussie in the third round to put himself among the list of contenders in the stacked strawweight division.

But he’s going to have to pull out all the stops if he wants to be the first person to beat the debuting Malachiev.

The Russian will certainly be a perfect addition to the already stacked division. He comes in with an unbeaten 10-0 MMA record and an 80 percent finishing rate.

The pair will join a stacked card bannered by two ONE title matches and the return of one of the biggest stars in Muay Thai today.

In the headliner, two-sport ONE World Champion Regian “The Immortal” Eersel defends his ONE lightweight muay thai title against Dmitry Menshikov.

In the co-main event, ONE lightweight submission grappling champion Kade Ruotolo defends his strap against the dangerous Tommy Langaker.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Maywnn returns to action following his shocking defeat when he takes on dangerous Tayfun “Turbine” Ozcan.

This massive show will be the perfect follow-up to the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on May 11, the promotion’s debut in the US.

On that day, ONE flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and top-ranked Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes will complete their trilogy at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.