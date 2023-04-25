FEU head coach Tina Salak. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University's turnaround in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament has not gone unnoticed by opposing coaches and players.

The Lady Tamaraws slumped to a 1-13 campaign in Season 84, an undeniably disappointing performance from the proud program. But they have taken steps forward this season, compiling a 6-7 record through 13 games.

"Isa sila na talagang nag-rise from the ranks," noted University of Santo Tomas head coach Kungfu Reyes. "Na-overcome nila. Ang ganda ng tinakbo ng team nila, nothing to be ashamed of."

FEU was the last team to be eliminated from the Final 4 race, with a 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25 loss to the Golden Tigresses on Sunday ending their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. But they gave UST a strong challenge, and Reyes credited their coach, Tina Salak, for the fight that the Lady Tamaraws showed.

A legend of the FEU women's volleyball program, Salak was appointed as the Lady Tams' head coach in July 2022, replacing George Pascua.

"Pwede mong bigyan ng best coach si Tina," said Reyes, who coached Salak during her days with the Philippine Army women's volleyball program. "Para sa akin, isa siya sa mga pinaka-magaling na coach na umangat, as a rookie."

"'Yung touch din as military women, naa-adopt nila," he observed. "'Yung discipline, very [strong] si Tina diyan. The way they talk, the way they walk, parang bubuhatin nila yung mga sarili nila."

Reyes believes that the Lady Tamaraws will emerge as "threats" in succeeding seasons, which can only be good for the league. "Pataas nang pataas ang level ng competition," he said.

Salak, for her part, was grateful for Reyes' words of praise and noted that she is applying what she has learned from him as well as her other coaches..

"Malaki 'yung natulong nila sa akin, 'yung mga ginagawa nila sa kanilang team," she said. "Gusto ko lang din na kung ano 'yung nakikita ko, ia-apply ko rin, kung ano 'yung maganda, 'yung magiging effective."

"Tingin ko, 'yun 'yung nag-motivate sa akin para gawin ng maayos 'yung trabaho ko dito sa FEU. And of course, FEU 'to eh. I will do everything para mabawi 'yung legacy ng FEU," she added.

FEU will wrap up their Season 85 campaign on Sunday against the Final 4-bound Adamson Lady Falcons.

