UAAP: UST outlasts FEU, claims Final 4 berth

The UST Golden Tigresses completed the UAAP Season 85 Final 4 cast after beating FEU. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas clinched their spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Final 4 after defeating Far Eastern University in four sets, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Led by Eya Laure, the Golden Tigresses had it 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23 against the Lady Tamaraws.

The first set saw the Tigresses trailing the Lady Tams, 16-21, before Eya Laure took over to claim a 1-0 lead.

FEU was able to tie the game following Marga Encarnacion's push that led to a second set win, 25-22, but UST mounted a mighty 12-1 run to take a 2-1 lead over FEU, 25-16.

It was a tight race in the fourth set, but FEU failed to deflect Laure's attack as the Tigresses took the victory.

The loss eliminated the Lady Tamaraws from Final 4 contention as they dropped to 6-7 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, UST is still in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

