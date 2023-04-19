Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Far Eastern University (FEU) setter Tin Ubaldo has been maximizing the opportunity to learn from one of the best playmakers in Philippine volleyball -- her coach Tina Salak.

And it was evident in Ubaldo’s game against Ateneo de Manila University as she not only distributed the ball well, she was also able to string seven points in their four-setter win.

“Dapat kasi as a setter, kahit naman ako, dapat attacking setter ka. Hindi lang ball distribution, mind game, set play. Kailangan gamitin din niya' yung height niya which is advantage niya. Gamitin niya 'yung height niya sa block, gamitin niya 'yung height niya sa attack para hindi na mahirapan,” FEU head coach Salak said.

Indeed, the 20-year-old setter tallied a couple of blocks and aces aside from three attacks.

According to Ubaldo, she was extremely excited to be coached by Salak even before the preseason tournament.

“Bago palang mag-preseason parang sobrang excited na po ako kasi legendary setter ta's personal niyang kong tinuturuan. Naniwala lang po ako,” Ubaldo continued.

Salak also gave credit to her 5-foot-8 playmaker for her willingness to learn and sacrifices even after getting scolded numerous times.

According to the multi-awarded veteran setter, she promised Ubaldo she is not giving up on her.

“Malaki 'yung improvement ni Tin all throughout the season. Marami pa siyang i-improve. Marami pa kayong makikita, I promise you. I give credit dun sa binibigyan niyang sakripisyo and willingness na matuto talaga,” Salak said.

“Kahit na sabihin natin na lagi ko siyang pinagagalitan, hindi rin siya nanawa. Kasi sinasabi ko sa kanya, ‘kahit anong mangyari Tin, ako’t ako ‘to. Hindi kita titigilan.’”

Ubaldo admitted having been annoyed with herself at times but completely trusts Salak and other coaches.

Salak also constantly reminds her player to be more patient inside the court, especially with her teammates’ first ball.

“Lagi ko siyang nire-remind na ‘Tin, huwag ka laging mag-expect ng magandang pass kasi hindi tayo ang No. 1 receiving team.’ Hindi pwede magalit. Hindi pwede magbago itsura mo kasi 'yun ang capacity ng team. Bottom kami, to be honest,” the chief tactician explained.

“Minsan kasi siya 'pag walang pasa, naiinis na. Kaya sinabi ko hindi tayo ang No. 1 receiving team kaya habaan mo pasensya mo. Kailangan mo lang i-explain sa kanya.”