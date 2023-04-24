Magnolia's Ian Sangalang was reportedly offered a bribe from a Singaporean in 2018. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang said he does not know the Singaporean businessman who allegedly offered to bribe him during the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Sangalang was one of the Filipino players implicated in a game-fixing operation by Koa Wei Quan, a Singaporean businessman who allegedly worked with men identified as Sergei Bien Orillo and Leonidez Zapata Avenido to influence the results of games.

"Hindi ko kilala 'yung tao na 'yun. Hindi totoo 'yun," Sangalang said in a meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday, according to a report on the league website.

"Hindi ko ipagpapalit ang career at dangal ko sa ganung bagay," he stressed.

According to the PBA report, Sangalang is mulling taking legal action against Koa.

A report by the Singapore Strait Times said Koa also tried to fix games involving the Blackwater Bossing, Columbian Dyip, and Phoenix Super LPG. He also tried to fix games in the Thailand Basketball League in 2018.

Sangalang was allegedly offered a bribe of $5,000 (nearly P280,000) to influence the outcome of Game 5 of their finals series against the San Miguel Beermen.

It was not specified in the court documents or in the report if the bribes were accepted.

According to the report, Koa can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 if he is convicted.

Marcial said the PBA will continue to investigate the matter.

