Magnolia's Ian Sangalang was reportedly offered a bribe from a Singaporean in 2018. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to launch a probe after a Singaporean was charged for allegedly bribing players to fix the results of PBA games.

Koa Wei Quan, who is facing charges in Singapore, allegedly tried to fix games in the PBA and the Thailand Basketball League between April and July 2018, according to a report by the Singapore Strait Times.

"Iimbestigahan natin ito," said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who just oversaw the conclusion of the PBA Governors' Cup finals between Talk 'N Text and Ginebra. "Iimbestigahan nating mabuti ito kasi maraming parties na binganggit."

"Titignan natin kung nakausap nga nung isa pati 'yung isa at kung natanggap nga 'yung pera. Kaya iimbestigahan nating mabuti."

Koa reportedly offered a bribe of $5000 (nearly P280,000) to Magnolia's Ian Sangalang around April 6, 2018. He allegedly worked with men identified as Sergei Bien Orillo and Leonidez Zapata Avenido to influence the result of Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against San Miguel Beer.

The Beermen won that game, 108-99.

Koa also allegedly tapped Orillo and Zavenido while offering a bribe of S$13,000 (around P544,000) to unnamed players from the Blackwater Elite. This was for their game against the Columbian Dyip in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Singaporean reportedly offered a much bigger amount of P1.5 million to Blackwater players on April 25, 2018 for a win against the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Koa used to own Koa Motors.

Koa also allegedly tried to fix the results of games in the Thailand Basketball League with Filipino player Almond Vosotros receiving an offer of $1,200.

It was not specified in the court documents or in the report if the bribes were accepted.

According to the report, Koa can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 if he is convicted.