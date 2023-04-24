Asia Tour 3x3 set for youth events in Vietnam

The Philippines' Uratex Dream (in white jersey) dueled Harimau Malaysia (in black jersey) in the group phase. Handout photo.

MANILA -- After successfully staging a professional competition in Manila, Asia Tour 3x3 is now set to hold youth competitions in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City will host under-16 and under-19 tournaments in July, before the league returns to Manila in October.

Asia Tour 3x3 held its inaugural competition over the weekend at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, with TNT Triple Giga and VN Red & Gold emerging triumphant in the men's and women's divisions, respectively.

"It's been great. This is exactly what we wanted, we wanted to build some excitement and definitely get more exposure for 3x3 basketball within the Asian region for both the men and the women," Asia Tour 3x3 CEO Connor Nguyen said.

Twelve teams in the men's and eight in the women's participated in this maiden tournament which attracted both national and club teams.

The two-day event also served as a proving ground for some, namely MVP Ping Exciminiano of TNT, Dominique Tham of The Performance Lab Vietnam, Tonino Gonzaga of Cavitex, and the Rising Star Malaysia youth team in the men's division, as well as MVP Kaylynne and twin sister Kayleigh Truong of VN Red & Gold, Supavadee Kunchuan of Sniper Thailand, and Kaye Pingol of Uratex Dream in the women's division, among others.

Per Nguyen, the organization has extended invitations to club teams from Mongolia, Taiwan, Macau, and India in an effort to expand their competition.

"I'm very confident and super excited for what the future holds. We'll continue to expand this, make it bigger, and develop this further especially in the women and the youth divisions. We want to create more opportunities and we'll have more stops in the future," said Nguyen.