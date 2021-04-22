PBA: Ginebra’s new ‘Bagong Tapang’ jersey honors bravery during pandemic

Ginebra San Miguel gives back through "Bagong Tapang Jersey Promo."

Crowd favorite Barangay Ginbera formally released its “Bagong Tapang” jersey, their playing uniforms in the upcoming PBA season.

The new jersey, launched Thursday, was to honor the new courage and strength the Filipinos have shown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attending the virtual event dubbed the 2021 Ginebra jersey and cap promo launch were LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Japeth Aguilar, and Mark Caguioa, who all donned the new uniform.

“Naramdaman namin at nakita namin ang hirap ng bawat ka-barangay nu’ng pandemic and syempre kahit kami sobrang naapektuhan. We believe that One Ginebra nation, walang ka-barangay na maiiwan,” said Thompson, who also vowed to defend the all-Filipino title next season.

Fans can purchase the limited-edition merchandise from May 1 to June 30, for P100 for the jersey and P150 for the cap along with six seal caps of the brand’s alcoholic beverages.

Part of the proceeds of the collection promo will be given to Ginebra San Miguel’s non-profit organization partner Gawad Kalinga.

According to the Ginebra San Miguel Inc. general manager Noli Macalalag, the team intended to support Gawad Kalinga’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that focuses on helping Filipinos severely affected by the pandemic.

Ginebra San Miguel gives back through "Bagong Tapang Jersey Promo."

Ginebra San Miguel gives back through "Bagong Tapang Jersey Promo."

Meanwhile, Caguioa explained the reason for putting the Bagong Tapang statement on the back of the jersey.

“Sa panahon ngayon kailangan natin ng tapang. Alam mo tayong mga Pilipino di tayo basta-basta sumusuko. Kaya this bagong tapang will help us survive this [pandemic],” Caguioa said.

Slot man Aguilar also cited Ginebra’s challenges inside the PBA bubble in Clark where the new battlecry originated.

“Napatunayan namin yan nung bubble. Marami kami naging challenges. Yun takot na any time pwede kami magkasakit at nalayo kami sa family namin. Dun sa mga times na yun nabuo namin yung bagong tapang. Yun ang gusto naming i-share sa buong mundo,” Aguilar said.

This is the first time Ginebra players faced the public after winning the 2020 Philippine Cup championship in December.

FROM THE ARCHIVES