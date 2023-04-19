Marlon Tapales of the Philippines works out at Gleason's Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. File photo/ Emilee Chinn, Getty Images/AFP

The probability of Marlon Tapales squaring off against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue is pretty much high, according to the Filipino boxer's handler.

JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing Promotions said the newly crowned WBA and IBF junior featherweight champion from the Philippines will be at ringside when Inoue clashes with Stephen Fulton in July for the WBC and WBO junior feather titles.

"Tapales fighting Inoue is very realistic," said Manangquil, suggesting that the hard-hitting Japanese will be too much for Fulton.

"We'll wait and see. Manonood si Marlon sa laban this July and we'll see. But it's very close."

Two weeks ago, Tapales shocked the boxing world by pulling off a stunner against erstwhile unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The native of Lanao del Norte pulled off a split decision win to wrest the WBA and IBF junior featherweight crowns from the Uzbek.

The victory lined Tapales up for the winner between Inoue and Fulton.

"Sana manalo yung Hapones," said Tapales. "'Yun ang gusto kong makalaban."

Tapales was with Manangquil during Game 5 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals between Ginebra and Talk 'N Text.

Tapales, now a two-division champion, said he was just glad to overcome Akhmadaliev for the titles.

"Tuwang tuwa ako at nakuha natin ang belts na karangalan sa bansang Pilipinas," he said.

