Boxing: Tapales impresses in Donaire-Gaballo undercard

Marlon Tapales has his hand lifted by referee Jack Reiss after defeating Hiroaki Teshigawara by way of knockout at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11, 2021 in Carson, California. Harry How, Getty Images/AFP

CARSON, Calif. -- Marlon Tapales' championship dreams are stronger than ever, after demolishing his highly-touted Japanese opponent, Hiroaki Teshigawara, in just two rounds.

The 29-year-old from Lanao del Norte knocked down his opponent twice in the first round, before finishing him off six seconds into the second round.

"Basta focus lang sa game plan natin," Tapales said.

The victory brings Tapales' record to 35-3, with 18 knockouts.

More importantly, the win puts him in line to face current IBF and WBA titleholder Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Despite spending the past five months training in Los Angeles, Tapales has no plans of returning home for the holidays.

"Walang pahinga," he confirmed. "Mostly mag-celebrate ng Pasko at New Year, celebrate sa gabi, training sa umaga."

There's no timeline yet for when Tapales returns after his quick win, but the Filipino boxer insists that he's ready to fight again as soon as possible.