Marlon Tapales of the Philippines works out at Gleason's Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. File photo/ Emilee Chinn, Getty Images/AFP

Marlon Tapales pulled off a stunner by hacking out a split decision win against Murodjon Akhmadaliev to snatch the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles in San Antonio, Texas Sunday, Manila time.

Tapales, a former WBO bantamweight champion, outworked the erstwhile unbeaten Uzbek in 12 rounds to become the second active Filipino fighter to hold a world title after WBO mini flyweight king Melvin Jerusalem.

The two-time world champion from Lanao del Norte dominated the first half of the bout, using his stiff jabs and fast left hands to dazzle Akhmadaliev.

The Uzbek rallied in the next six rounds, but Tapales was able to weather the attack.

Two of the judges saw it 115-113 for Tapales, while the other judge gave Akhmadliev a lopsided score of 118-110.

The Filipino champion hiked his pro record to 37-3-0 with 19KOs while dealing Akhmadaliev's first career defeat, 11-1, 8KOs.

With the win, Tapales positioned himself for a potential lucrative match against the winner between Stephen Fulton and Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.