UAAP: Painful losses in round 1 fuel Adamson

Adamson's Joem Sabandal celebrates against National University. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- A slew of heartbreaking losses in the first round of UAAP Season 84 have served to fuel Adamson University, which has rekindled its Final 4 chances with back-to-back wins.

The Soaring Falcons went 1-6 in the first round, with five of those defeats coming by an average margin of just three points. But they have appeared to turn things around in the second round, claiming back-to-back victories in thrilling fashion.

They defeated Far Eastern University (FEU), 64-63, off a game-winning triple by Matty Erolon, then rallied for a 62-55 win against National University (NU) on Tuesday. They now have a 3-6 win-loss record and are just one game behind the Bulldogs in the league standings.

"We're happy that, at least for the second round, we're learning. We're learning how to win," Adamson coach Nash Racela said after they defeated the Bulldogs.

"The first round really helped us, especially the boys, in growing. Today, naipakita nila," he added.

Adamson lost to NU, 71-69, in their first game of the season after a fourth-quarter rally -- led by veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa -- fell short. In the second round, they also fell behind, but went on to dominate the fourth quarter.

Lastimosa was unstoppable in the final frame: he assisted on a triple by Keith Zaldivar that gave them a 56-52 lead with two minutes left, then came up with a huge block on NU's Janjan Felicilda in the final 30 seconds. He went on to score the insurance layup that gave them a 60-55 advantage with just 23 seconds to play.

"Si Jerom is just doing his part, he's now involving his teammates. But ang napapansin ko is the trust in each other has been growing," said Racela. "So guys like ito sila Cedrick [Malonzo], Vince [Magbuhos], all the other guys, pinagkakatiwalaan na ni Jerom. That's why mas maganda 'yung nilalaro nila as a team."

Their losses in round one, while painful, certainly helped the team, Racela also said. Though they are led by a veteran in Lastimosa, several of Adamson's rotation players are still young.

"For sure those games had an effect dito sa, not just the first two games of the second round, but sa remaining [games] pa," said Racela.

"These players, our players, they learn through experience. That's something that I realized, and that's why they're coming out better now in the second round," he added.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons did not have the benefit of a preseason where they could hone their chemistry and fine-tune their system. Racela noted that the first round essentially served as their preseason campaign.

"Even myself, 'no, maraming akong natututunan tungkol sa kanila. So, moving forward, we just want to have a better performance in the next couple of games," he said.

As thrilled as he is about their recent run of success, Racela said they cannot be too excited as well. Adamson is currently tied with FEU and University of Santo Tomas in the league standings, with all three teams chasing NU for the fourth spot in the semifinals.

"Well, we don't want to be ahead of ourselves. Ngayon, we just have to focus on the next game," he said. "Game to game ang tingin namin dito. Again, hopefully by doing our part, we get good results, whatever that means."