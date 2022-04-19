From the UAAP Facebook page

Adamson University executed well both in offense and defense to pull the rug from under National University for a 62-55 win in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jerom Lastimosa was the all-around man for the Soaring Falcons Tuesday night, finishing with 17 points, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 2 steal, and 3 blocks to shock the Bulldogs.

Didat Hanapi added 13 points and 5 boards, while Keith Zaldivar got 10 points, 4 rebounds, and a block.

Trailing NU 45-41 at the half, Adamson roared back with a 12-4 run to seize the lead from the Bulldogs.

Joshua Yerro's basket gave the Falcons a 58-52 advantage but NU's Shaun Ildefonso drained a trey to bring the Bulldogs closer in the final minute.

Good thing Adamson made crucial stops with Lastimosa foiling Janjan Felicilda's attempt and Tricky Peromingan intercepting the ball from an inbound play.

Felicilda led NU with 13 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

The Falcons now hold a 3-6 record and remained in the hunt for a final 4 spot while dropping the Bulldogs to 4-5.

Box scores:

ADAMSON 62 - Lastimosa 17, Hanapi 13, Zaldivar 10, Manzano 8, Sabandal 6, Magbuhos 3, Yerro 2, Peromingan 2, Erolon 1, Colonia 0, Barasi 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

NU 55 - Felicilda 13, Torres 7, Ildefonso 7, Minerva 6, Figueroa 5, Joson 5, Clemente 2, Gaye 2, Malonzo 2, Manansala 2, Yu 2, Mahinay 2, Enriquez 0, Tibayan 0.

Quarters: 17-11, 31-28, 41-45, 62-55.