Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso attacks against the UE defense in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- In his first season with Ateneo de Manila University, Dave Ildefonso has been showcasing a different facet to his game.

Though best known as a scorer, Ildefonso has also emerged as the Blue Eagles' leader in assists in UAAP Season 84, with his 3.56 dimes per game putting him just ahead of veteran point guard SJ Belangel (3.11 assists per game). He is also grabbing 4.56 rebounds per game, tied for second in the team along with rookie Josh Lazaro.

In Ateneo's second round game against De La Salle University last April 12, he just fell short of a triple-double with nine points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Against University of the East on Tuesday, he had a team-high five assists to offset his poor shooting night as Ildefonso made just two of 10 shots for five points.

"Coach Tab [Baldwin] and the coaches really do a good job of telling us where to look, and where the open spots are during these certain plays, during these certain situations," Ildefonso said after the game when asked about his growth as a playmaker.

"I'm just thankful that I'm around a solid coaching staff like we have in Ateneo, and all credit goes to them," he added.

Baldwin was quick to stress, however, that Ildefonso deserved the plaudits for his willingness to expand his game and continue learning.

"We're seeing Dave evolve a lot as a player. We all know that he can score the ball," said Baldwin after they beat the Red Warriors, 76-63, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Probably, the reason we're seeing some of the inefficiency in his scoring is that he's really trying to evolve into a guy that plays a complete game of basketball," the coach added.

Through nine games, Ildefonso is only putting up 11.33 points per game on 39% shooting from the field -- the lowest scoring average of his UAAP career.

"I don't think he's quite settled mentally out there on the floor all the time, as to knowing whether he's looking for the pass, the execution of the offense, or looking for the shot," Baldwin explained. "And I think that will come. I think he will settle down into that, and we'll see the complete game."

Even as he is still searching for the right balance between his scoring and playmaking, what cannot be questioned is Ildefonso's attitude. Baldwin said the young player has been "exemplary" throughout the process.

"Dave, I think, is making big sacrifices, and trying to become a complete player," he noted. "He's gotta go through this process of figuring out his decision-making, and he's got great court vision, and that's why you're seeing the assists."

"But we just need him to really understand each situation, and be a little bit more of a scorer when the opportunities present themselves. But we have no complaints," he added.

"We know that this is an evolution of a very talented player, and we're seeing it right before our eyes, and I think that the end product is gonna be exceptional."