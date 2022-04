University of the East (UE) launched a mighty fight back in the second half but still fell short against Ateneo de Manila University in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball second round eliminations on Tuesday.

The Blue Eagles went on to pocket a 76-63 win, their 9th straight this season and 35th consecutive overall.

BJ Andrade led the way for the blue shirts with a career-high 19 points and 3 assists.

(More details to follow.)