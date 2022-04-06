Brothers Shaun and Dave Ildefonso faced off for the first time on Tuesday night. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dave Ildefonso got the last laugh against older brother Shaun when Ateneo de Manila University took on National University (NU) in the first round of UAAP Season 84 on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that Dave played against his former team since transferring from NU to Ateneo in January 2020. Ahead of the game, his Kuya Shaun declared that they were ready to stop Dave, who is leading the Blue Eagles in scoring this season.

"'Di makakakita ng bola sa amin 'yun," said Shaun.

But it was Dave and the Blue Eagles who emerged triumphant -- though not before the Bulldogs gave them arguably their toughest challenge of the season to date. NU was within three points in the final two minutes before a 7-0 blast allowed Ateneo to take a 74-64 win.

Afterward, both Dave and Shaun said it was special to play against each other, and the game was made even more memorable because their father, PBA legend Danny Ildefonso, witnessed their showdown as a member of the NU coaching staff.

"Siyempre, pagkatapos ng laro, magkapatid naman kami," said Shaun, who had five points and three rebounds. "Pero kanina naman talaga, I think of him na kalaban talaga."

"Siyempre, masarap 'yung feeling na finally, nakalaban ko siya. For sure, masasabi rin 'to ng tatay ko, and it was a joy playing against him and against Ateneo," he added.

For Dave, it was a challenge to defend his older brother, whom he said is "a much more physically gifted athlete" than he is. However, he also felt that he had some advantages over his kuya.

"It was really hard guarding him, especially when he was downhill. But you know, I tried to sag on him a bit more because he has no shot," a smiling Dave said, having scored 14 points for the Blue Eagles.

Told by Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin that his assessment of Shaun wasn't on their scouting report, Dave said: "That's in my scouting report."

"I really know his weakness, and some of the guys there, I played with them for so long so I kinda know their strengths and weaknesses," he added. "So I tried to help out my team and defend them. Sadly, it didn't work out as well, but we [still] got the win."

While disappointed with the result, Shaun is taking some comfort in their gritty stand against the Blue Eagles. NU was a massive underdog entering the game against the defending champions, but they stayed within striking distance for most of the way before the Blue Eagles finally pulled away late.

"Hopefully, sana makita ng mga tao na they should put respect on our name, 'di ba. I can honestly say that this is the first time that Ateneo felt pressure this season. 'Di ko isu-sugarcoat 'yun," said Shaun. "Kitang-kita naman na first time nila naramdaman 'yung pressure. Sa huli lang kami bumitaw."

"Sobrang thankful pa rin kami sa experience right now. We know where we're at, and we're just gonna move forward," he added.