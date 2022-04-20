PBA postpones Game 6 after fire hits Araneta

Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals has been officially postponed following a fire at the Big Dome. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has decided to postpone Game 6 of the Governors' Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco after a fire broke out at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday morning.

The league announced in the afternoon that they are postponing the game "with the safety of all in mind."

Game 6 will instead be played at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 22. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

The Gin Kings have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and can clinch the championship with another win on Friday.

The Big Dome was evacuated in the midst of the grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference, after smoke reached the playing area.

Ticket holders can get a refund at the Araneta Coliseum's ticketing office.