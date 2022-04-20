PBA 3x3 put on hold as smoke enters Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines -- The grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference has been put on hold after smoke entered the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday morning.

Pool play was ongoing when smoke filled the playing venue, leading to the evacuation of the Big Dome. Firefighters have already arrived at the coliseum.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was informed that the fire started in a construction site near the Big Dome.

"Pumasok lang 'yung usok sa loob ng Araneta," he said.

The PBA 3x3 players have been asked to go home, Marcial said. The league is now waiting for word from the management of the Araneta Coliseum regarding the status of Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

The Meralco Bolts and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are scheduled to play at 6 p.m.

"Pag sinabi sa akin ng Araneta na hindi pwede, hindi tayo makakalaro," said Marcial. "Titingnan natin kung ano ang official. Ako, iintayin ko kung ano sasabihin ng Araneta."

