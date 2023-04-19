Broadcaster, boxing exec Ed Picson passes away

From Ed Picson's Facebook page

(2ND UPDATE) Popular sportscaster and boxing executive Ed Picson passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 69.

Picson worked extensively as a PBA commentator before becoming president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that ABAP president Ed Picson passed away this morning due to complications from cancer of the liver," ABAP secretary general Marcus Manalo said.

"ABAP will have a special Board meeting tomorrow and will come up with an official statement."

His colleagues mourned Ticson's passing.

“Lost another old friend today. Farewell, Ed Picson, my colleague from Vintage Enterprises in the early 1990s. You were always articulate, level-headed and spoke your mind," sportscaster Bill Velasco said in a Facebook post.

"A great sportscaster, voice talent and boxing official. God bless you, kind sir.”

Veteran commentator Ed Tolentino was also saddened. “Rest in God's loving arms, fellow boxing fan Ed Picson,” he said.

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial remembered working with Picson.

"Thank you for all the good memories Sir Ed Picson... Lingid sa kaalaman ng karamihan palagi mong sinasabi sa akin at sa ibang tao na ako ang paborito mong boksingero," he said.

"Hindi ko makakalimutan na aakyat ka lang sa taas ng gym kapag ako na 'yung nagasparring."

Picson has been with ABAP since 2009, first as secretary general until he became president in 2021.

Under his leadership, Filipino boxers had their best showing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Marcial all won medals.

Petecio also won a gold in the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship. -- With a report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News