MANILA -- Newly elected Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson is looking forward to a more fruitful Olympic cycle following the country's three-medal haul in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Picson and the new ABAP officials held its first meeting via Zoom on Thursday, exactly one week after their elections.

Picson named University of the Philippines professor and long-time ABAP sports psychologist Marcus Manalo as secretary-general/executive director and Michael Angelo Vargas as treasurer.

Picson said he hopes to duplicate if not surpass the record set by his predecessor Ricky Vargas whose leadership saw the country winning two silver medals and a bronze in Tokyo.

“The challenge handed over to me by [former ABAP president] Mr. Ricky Vargas is indeed daunting, but I dare say, not insurmountable,” he said.

“With the kind of support we got the last four years from the PSC, POC, MVPSF and this ABAP board, I am confident we can do well this Olympic cycle.”

Nesty Petecio and Carlo Paalam each won a silver in their respective divisions, while Eumir Marcial took home the bronze.

During the meeting, past chairman and sports patron Manuel V. Pangilinan was installed as ABAP chairman emeritus. His nomination was unanimously approved by the board.