Rambo Nuñez is running in the Lower House under the Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) party-list in the upcoming May 9 elections. Handout

Aside from preparing for their wedding, it appears that the newly-engaged couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez will have a tight schedule ahead of them as he seeks a Congress seat in the May elections.

Nuñez is running under the Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) party-list in the upcoming May 9 elections.

After the announcement of his engagement with Salvador, PBA congratulated the couple for the new milestone in their relationship.

“With Rambo’s nomination to the PBA Partylist and now the formality of an engagement, we congratulate the couple for truly winning in love and in life,” PBA stated.

“Additionally, given the couple’s tightly packed schedules, their uncompromising efforts in championing our youth-driven causes are admirable.”

PBA aims to represent the youth with athletic and artistic abilities coming from the poor and marginalized groups in the country.

Last Sunday, Salvador made the engagement announcement via Instagram where she showed off the ring Nuñez gave her.

“My new beginning,” she simply wrote in the caption before adding the ring and heart emojis.

Nuñez, for his part, shared photos of them together from the actual day that he proposed.

It is unclear when and where they actually got engaged, but the two spent the past week together in El Nido, Palawan.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21.

It was in March 2019 the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.