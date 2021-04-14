Basketball: Investigation ordered into VisMin Super Cup game — ‘Integrity at stake’

League officials of the VisMin Super Cup meet with representatives of ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor after a power interruption halted their game. Handout photo.

The Games and Amusements Board on Wednesday said it was looking into a VisMin Super Cup game that saw players miss uncharacteristic shots.

“We always believe in self-regulation, but GAB always ready to step in anytime specially when (integrity) is at stake,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in a statement.

“This needs decisive action as it affects the whole league and whole basketball community.”

The game between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor at Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town in Cebu was halted reportedly because of a power interruption.

Lapu-Lapu was ahead 27-13 at halftime before action was stopped.

Various sports media have reported that league officials ordered the game stopped because the shots players were missing drew officials’ suspicion.

Parts of the game showing these instances were posted online.

Seeing this video just infuriates me. I mean seriously? Respect the game. Being given a chance to make a living during this pandemic when people are jobless should not be taken for granted !! Video c/o @hoopjunkie_ph pic.twitter.com/8dCaWpqnYq — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) April 14, 2021

“We would like to remind our players that a license to practice profession is not a right, but a concession and a privilege granted by the government,” Mitra said.

“Now, if they fail to abide by the rules, the government has the right to step in to impose necessary sanctions or revoke such a privilege.”

According to Mitra, a decision on the matter will be made Thursday, April 15.

