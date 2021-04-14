VisMin Super Cup game postponed due to power interruption

League officials of the VisMin Super Cup meet with representatives of ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor after a power interruption halted their game. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The VisMin Super Cup game between ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor on Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to a power interruption at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

ARQ was leading 27-13 at halftime of the game when the power completely went out.

"We had a power interruption here in Alcantara. Though we have a generator, it could not sustain our internet which has forced us to postpone the game," said chief operating officer Rocky Chan.

After a discussion with both Lapu-Lapu Heroes head coach Francis Auquico, Mystics head coach Joel Palapal, and their respective team owners, it was agreed upon that the game will be re-started on the final day of the elimination round.

The game had already been stopped once after the power went out at the midway point of the second period.

ARQ-Lapu-Lapu, which was gunning for their third win in a row, got off to a fast start and led, 23-5, after the first 10 minutes of action.

However, the Mystics kept the game from getting out of hand by holding the Heroes to just four points in the second period.

League officials added that the games pitting Tubigon Bohol and KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue and Dumaguete and MJAS Zenith-Talisay will be played once electricity stabilizes.