House committee proposes stiffer penalties vs game-fixing

A House of Representatives committee has approved carrying out stiffer penalties against game fixing to ensure fair conduct of sports competitions in the country under the new normal.

The Committee on Youth and Sports Development, chaired by Rep. John Marvin Nieto (3rd District, Manila), approved on Wednesday the “Anti-Game Fixing Act.”

The panel reviewed the provisions of the substitute bill and identified other forms of game-fixing, such as point-shaving and game machinations.

The proposal also includes “game-fixing by a syndicate,” if carried out by three or more persons conspiring to control the outcome of a game.

Game-fixing by a syndicate calls for imprisonment of 1 to 3 years, or a fine of P500,000 up to P1 million.

Any person convicted with game fixing in professional or amateur sports will be perpetually disqualified from participating in any competitive sport in the country.