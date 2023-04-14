MANILA -- San Beda University forced a deciding game for the NCAA Season 98 men's volleyball crown after a hard-earned five-set victory over Perpetual Help, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Spikers completed a stunning reverse sweep of the defending champions, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11, in Game 2 of the best-of-3 championship series.

San Beda's triumph in the two-hour, 26-minute match ended the Altas' 32-match winning streak that dates back to the 2018 Finals.

Four players scored in double-digits for San Beda in the win, with Kenrod Umali and Ralph Cabalsa firing 19 points each and Lorenz Calayag adding 15 markers. Justine Santos also had 12 points as the Red Spikers outgunned the Altas, 69-61.

San Beda surged to a 13-7 advantage in the fifth set, with Calayag's quick hit putting them two points away from the win. But the Altas scored three straight points, capped by an attack error from Cabalsa, to stay in the hunt.

An off-the-block hit by Umali put San Beda at match point, 14-10, before Joshua Zareno's drop shot stalled their march. But Cabalsa would not be denied, checking his next hit off the Perpetual Help blockers to wrap up the win.

The Red Spikers had 13 blocks to Perpetual Help's 10 and also scored five points off their serve.

Newly-crowned NCAA Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez scored a whopping 32 points for Perpetual Help, on 24 kills, four blocks, and four aces. He fired a crosscourt hit that forced a 23-all deadlock in Set 4, but back-to-back kills from Santos and Umali allowed San Beda to send the match to a fifth set.