NCAA: Perpetual on brink of men's volleyball crown

MANILA -- The University of Perpetual Help is one win away from a perfect campaign after sweeping San Beda University, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22, in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 98 men's volleyball finals on Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Louie Ramirez led the way for the Altas with 17 points on 16 kills, while Jefferson Marapoc had 13 and Joshua Zareno added 10 markers. Perpetual Help had a slim 44-41 advantage on attacks but peppered San Beda with five aces and benefited from their opponent's 20 unforced errors.

With the win, Perpetual Help is now on the brink of a third straight men's volleyball title in the NCAA. Moreover, they extended their winning streak to 32 matches dating back to the 2018 finals.

Ralph Cabalsa was the lone bright spot for the Red Spikers with 16 points. San Beda is making its first finals appearance since 2012.

Seeded third after the elimination round, San Beda advanced to the finals after beating fourth-seeded Emilio Aguinaldo College in the first phase of the step-ladder then stunning second-seeded Arellano University in the second round.

By virtue of their nine-match sweep of the elimination round, Perpetual Help booked an outright finals berth.

The Altas can complete a perfect 11-0 campaign on Friday, April 14, with Game 2 of the best-of-3 series still set at the San Juan venue.