NCAA: Perpetual's Dapol, Ramirez named Season 98 MVPs

MANILA -- Two players from the University of Perpetual Help volleyball program earned Most Valuable Player honors in NCAA Season 98.

Mary Rhose Dapol was named MVP of the women's volleyball tournament where she led the Lady Altas to an 8-1 win-loss record and the second seed.

Though they fell short of competing in the championship, the Altas appear to be on the right track as they also have Rookie of the Year Shaila Omipon in the fold.

Meanwhile, Louie Ramirez of UPHSD has been named the season's MVP for the men's volleyball tournament. Ramirez needs to win one more game in order to add an NCAA championship to his collection.

On the other hand, Vince Rey Himzon of Letran won the Rookie of the Year award in addition to being the competition's 1st Best Middle Blocker.

Game 2 of the Men's Volleyball Finals will start at 12 p.m. today at San Juan Arena and pit MVP Ramirez and the Altas against the Red Lions.

Benilde will take on Lyceum in Game 2 at 3 p.m. in an effort to win back-to-back championships and complete its second straight season sweep.

Below are the full list of awardees:

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Individual Awardees:

•1st Best Outside Spiker - DAPOL, Mary Rhose (UPHSD)

•2nd Best Outside Spiker - GENTAPA, Jade (DLS-CSB)

•1st Best Middle Blocker - ABAY, Trina Marice (AU)

•2nd Best Middle Blocker - TULANG, Janeth (LPU)

•Best Opposite Spiker - PASCUAL, Jhasmin Gayle (DLS-CSB)

•Best Libero - ANDAL, Marian Tracy (UPHSD)

•Best Setter - PUZON, Venice (LPU)

NCAA Men’s Volleyball Individual Awardees:

•1st Best Outside Spiker - SAN ANDRES, John Benedict (MU)

•2nd Best Outside Spiker - RAMILO, Joshua (EAC)

•1st Best Middle Blocker - HIMZON, Vince Virrey (Letran)

•2nd Best Middle Blocker - CABILLAN, Jethro Jasper (AU)

•Best Opposite Spiker - ZARENO, Joshua (UPHSD)

•Best Libero - DIONES, Bhim Lawrence (EAC)

•Best Setter - VILLADOS, Adrian (AU)

-- Bryan Gadingan