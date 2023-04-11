NCAA: Benilde dominates Lyceum in Game 1

MANILA -- A dominant De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) made quick work of Lyceum of the Philippines University in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball finals, Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Blazers needed just an hour and 18 minutes to pull off a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory that put them on the brink of sweeping the best-of-3 series and clinching a second consecutive championship.

Gayle Pascual led the way with 15 points on 12 attacks, as CSB recorded eight kill blocks to go along with their 40 kills. The Lady Pirates converted just 32 of their 141 spikes for a 23% accuracy.

No other player reached double-digits for the Lady Blazers, but Jade Gentapa added nine markers and Michelle Gamit scored eight. Zamantha Nolasco scored three of her four points on kill blocks.

CSB coach Jerry Yee got contributions from his bench players in the comfortable win, with Weilyn Estoque scoring the crosscourt hit that ended the match.

CSB has now won 28 straight matches since 2020, and are one win away from their program's third volleyball title. Their quick win was a reversal from their elimination round meeting with Lyceum, where the defending champions labored to a five-set win.

No player scored in double figures for the Lady Pirates, with Joan Doguna going 8-of-38 on spikes for nine points. Doguna accounted for Lyceum's lone ace of the match.

Game 2 is on Friday, April 14, still at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.