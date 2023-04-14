Beach volleyball: Tan, Gervacio reunite in BVR Recharged

Bea Tan and Dzi Gervacio in action. BVR/Handout.

MANILA -- Bea Tan and Dzi Gervacio will team up once more in the sand court when the Beach Volleyball Republic returns on Saturday.

Tan and Gervacio, two of the BVR founders, will play under the PetroGazz banner. They are among the eight women's pairs competing in the BVR Recharged in San Juan, Batangas.

Tan and Gervacio last played together in 2018 where they won the BVR On Tour December Open at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Also playing are two-time UAAP champion Gen Eslapor, who will team up with Roma Joy Doromal, while Delimondo's Bianca Lizares will also have a reunion with her former college teammate Jannine Navarro.

Completing the cast are Ateneo's Pia Ildefonso and Yumi Furukawa, Grace Pharmacy 1’s Jana Cane and Melody Pons, Grace Pharmacy 2's Cherilyn Sindayen and Raprap Aguilar, UST's Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag, and Gozos' Derie Virtusio and Criselda Rondina.

The men's division will be headlined by seasoned campaigners AJ Pareja and Henry Pecaña.

DF Bulacan Star's Evan John Michael Cruz and Alecson Hernandez, AMC Cotabato 1's Krung Arbasto and Rancel Varga, AMC Cotabato 2's Pemie Bagalay and Julius Sioson, UST 1's Dominique Gabito and Alchie Gupiteo, UST 2's Kenneth Salvador and Ron Poja, Ateneo's Anjo Almadro and Onyl Canson and FEU's Judi Garriedo and Vincent Nadera are also in the vying for the crown.

A part of Sunkissed: Seafront Summerfest 2023 festivities, the double-gender event is the BVR's first since the two-leg Santa Ana bubble tournament in October 2021.

There will be also a free beach volleyball clinic, as well as a Tides weekend market for the guests.