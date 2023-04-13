Everything is all set for BVR Recharged at Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas on Saturday. BVR Photo

MANILA – The Beach Volleyball Republic is returning to sands once again as it unveiled the BVR Recharged in Batangas on Saturday.

BVR Recharged is set to take place at Seafront Residences in San Juan town where 16 pairs of beach volleyball players are set to fight for the titles at stake.

Eight men and women’s duos will be participating in the one-day league which has a total prize money of 70,000. This will be the first BVR tournament since October 2021.

Aside from the beach volley actions, the organization also prepared a Tides Weekend Market for the audience who will be seeing the competitions live.

The guests will also get the chance to play beach volleyball for free as well as BVR founder Bea Tan will lead the clinic.

The last BVR tournament was held in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.