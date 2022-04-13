UAAP: Ateneo, La Salle delight in return of big UAAP crowd

Audience members wear pink during the 2nd round match of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball between the Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles and the De La Salle University Green Archers on Tuesday. Attendees were encouraged by both universities to wear the color amid their storied rivalry. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The sound of drums and a capacity crowd welcomed the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles and the De La Salle University Green Archers when they stepped onto the Mall of Asia Arena court on Tuesday night.

The UAAP had allowed fans to watch in person since April 5, but only on Tuesday did they allow each school's drummers inside the venue. It made for a more intense, exciting atmosphere that delighted the players of the rival teams.

"Nakaka-miss 'yung feeling na lumabas ka pa lang ng dugout, may tumitili na, may sumisigaw na. Sobrang na-miss namin 'yun, and also the drums," Ateneo team captain Gian Mamuyac said after their game. "Iba talaga feeling 'pag may drums na."

The UAAP said the total gate attendance for Tuesday was 11,124, easily the biggest crowd to watch the collegiate league since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans watched as the Blue Eagles used a blistering third quarter run to pull away for a 75-68 triumph against the Green Archers, after having settled for a three-point lead at the break.

SJ Belangel, who scored 15 points in the win, credited the fans for boosting their energy in the contest.

"Sobrang nakaka-miss talaga 'yung fans. Noong pagka-labas pa lang ng dugout, actually, we're already pumped up na. Sobrang pumped up talaga, kasi hearing all the drums and all the fans na puno 'yung arena," he said.

Even the Green Archers, although stung by another loss to their archrivals, celebrated the return of a big crowd -- something both teams were used to in the pre-pandemic years.

"That's added energy, added motivation for the guys, even sa akin, 'di ba," La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren said. "It gets you more excited, with the crowd. I'm happy the crowd is back."

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin hailed members of both communities for showing up on a Tuesday night in support of their teams.

"Great to have the fans back. It's been a long time since we've seen that, felt that," he said. "Great job by both the La Salle fans and the Ateneo fans."

"It was a great environment, and certainly something we've all missed a lot," he added.