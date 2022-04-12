The Ateneo Blue Eagles won claimed their 34th straight win. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

UPDATED - Ateneo de Manila University mounted a massive run in the third quarter en route to a 75-68 win against De La Salle University in the UAAP men's basketball second round at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

After engaging the Green Archers in a tight match that saw Ateneo with a 35-32 halftime lead, the Blue Eagles went for a 22-8 run for a 57-40 advantage with 2:20 remaining.

La Salle tried to fight back, cutting the deficit to 55-65 in the fourth, but Ateneo used a 6-0 run to quell the uprising.

SJ Belangel scored 15 points on 3-of-8 perimeter shooting and finished with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Gian Mamuyac added 15 points, while Dave Ildefonso came up with an all around effort of 9 points, 9 assists, 7 boards, 2 steals, and a block.

With the victory, Ateneo stayed undefeated and remained at the top of the standings with 8 wins.

It was also the Blue Eagles' 34th consecutive win.

Kurt Lojera led the Archers with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Evan Nelle added 20 points, including 3 treys, but they didn't stop La Salle from falling to a 5-3 record.

Box Scores:

ATENEO 75 -- Belangel 15, Mamuyac 15, Ildefonso 9, Andrade 9, Kouame 7, Tio 6, Verano 4, Koon 4, Daves 4, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Mendoza 0.

LA SALLE 68 -- Lojera 21, Nelle 20, Winston 10, Baltazar 10, M. Phillips 3, Nonoy 3, Manuel 1, B. Phillips 0, Cuajao 0, Nwankwo 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 35-32, 60-47, 75-68

