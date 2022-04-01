

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has confirmed that it will allow the return of spectators inside the Mall of Asia Arena on a limited capacity, starting with the men's basketball matches on Tuesday, April 5.

Students are encouraged to purchase their tickets at MOA Arena starting Saturday, April 2, to avail of a discount.

Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed inside the venue with fans required to present proof of vaccination upon entry.

Health and safety protocols that include the wearing of masks and social distancing are also implemented inside the arena. Eating and drinking are only allowed in designated areas.

UAAP president Emmanuel Calanog said the decision of having spectators back in the arena was reached after consultations with the league's bio security officers, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the local government of Pasay City.

"We accelerated the opening to a live audience with Alert Level 1 continuing in Metro Manila," said Calanog.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and minimizing the risks of COVID-19. After discussions with our health officers and putting a few additional protocols in place, we are now ready to have fans back in the arena. The UAAP is a competition best experienced with students and alumni supporting their respective schools," he added.

Meanwhile, executive director Atty. Rene "Rebo" Saguisag is hoping that the return of fans will be an important step in bringing normalcy back in the UAAP.

"While tournament officials, players and staff are still in a bubble, having fans back in the stands is a significant step back to normalcy for the UAAP," said Saguisag.

"We appreciate the sacrifices of individuals and the member-schools in keeping their respective bubbles intact which has led us to this point of having fans back in the stands."

The first four game days of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament are held without a live audience -- including the rivalry game between defending champion Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University on Saturday.

