Rhenz Abando in action for Anyang KGC. Team photo

Anyang KGC completed a 99-43 demolition of Goyang in Game 1 of their best-of-five 2023 KBL semifinals despite limited action from Rhenz Abando on Thursday at Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Abando, the league's slam dunk king, played for only 10 minutes to finish with two points, one rebound and an assist.

This, however, did not matter as they jumped the gun on the Carrot Jumpers via a 27-9 start despite a lengthy break from action.

Anyang was already enjoying a comfortable lead while snuffing Goyang to just seven points in the final period.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman led Anyang with a game-high 22 points, unleashing 13 markers in the first two quarters.

Park Jihoon and Han Seunghee backed him up with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Goyang was paced by Jeon Seonghyen's 11 points.