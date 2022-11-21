KBL: Abando shines in Anyang's latest win

Rhenz Abando in action for Anyang KGC. Team photo

Former NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando was instrumental in Anyang KGC's 84-67 victory over the Changwon LG Sakers on Sunday at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The standout from Colegio de San Juan de Letran contributed 17 points on top of seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal as Anyang racked up back-to-back victories in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The win kept Anyang at the top of the league standings with their 10-3 win-loss record.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman added 15 points for Anyang, with three other players reaching double digits.

On the other end, former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde star Justin Gutang contributed four assists and three rebounds for Changwon, but missed all seven of his attempts in a scoreless stint.

Two other Filipinos faced off on Sunday as well, with RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus getting the better of SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 85-72, at the Dongcheon Gymnasium.

Abarrientos tallied eight points in 24 minutes as Ulsan claimed a third straight victory to improve to 8-4 in the season.

Belangel was limited to two points in eight minutes. Daegu dropped to 3-9 with the result.

Ethan Alvano scored seven points in Wonju DB Promy's 82-77 defeat to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

