WATCH: Rhenz Abando wins KBL All-Star Slam Dunk contest

Rhenz Abando showed off his athleticism with a triumphant performance in the Slam Dunk Contest of the 2023 KBL All-Star, Sunday at the Suwon KT Arena.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player, now suiting up for Anyang KGC, got perfect scores from the judges for his two dunks.

He wowed the crowd with a two-handed 360 slam then threw down a two-handed baseline dunk off a pass from RJ Abarrientos.

In the second round, Abando again thrilled the audience with a reverse between-the-legs dunk before capping his display with a one-handed windmill slam.

Abando defeated Suwon KT SonicBoom's Ha Yun-gi (90 points), Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' Choi Jin-soo (89), and Goyang Carrot Jumpers' Park Jin-cheol (87) to win the cash prize worth KRW2-million (P88.7K).

Abarrientos, meanwhile, did not progress to the final round of the Three-Point Shootout. The Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus gunner finished with 13 points in the first phase of the competition, which was ultimately ruled by Heo Ung of the Jeonju KCC Egis.

The former Far Eastern University star was the lone Filipino import to play in the All-Star Game, where he scored three points. Abarrientos and Team Heo Ung lost to Team Lee Dae-sung, 122-117, also on Sunday.

Abarrientos went 1-of-6 from long range in a 14-minute stint, while also contributing three rebounds and three assists.

Suwon KT SonicBoom's Ha Yun-gi earned All-Star MVP honors after putting up 28 points and nine rebounds for Team Lee Dae-sung.