Kath Arado is named as Best Libero in the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023. PVL Media Bureau



MANILA – Multi-awarded libero Kath Arado has begged off from the Philippine women’s volleyball team for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

PNVF chairman for the national team commission Tony Boy Liao confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the PLDT High Speed Hitters' floor general withdrew from the Philippine team.

Arado, who is the reigning Best Libero of the Premier Volleyball League, was supposed to join the squad in their Japan training camp before flying to Cambodia for the SEA Games this May.

Filling in the shoe of Arado is Akari Chargers’ libero Bang Pineda.

Pineda will be pairing with Creamline Cool Smashers’ main defense specialist Kyla Atienza in manning the floor of the Philippine team in the biennial meet.

Leading the squad in national team veteran Alyssa Valdez alongside five other players from Creamline, namely: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, and Michele Gumabao.

Completing the team are Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

The country is placed in Group B alongside reigning silver medalist Vietnam, host country Cambodia, and Singapore.

Competing in Group A are the defending champions and volleyball powerhouse Thailand and last edition’s bronze medalist Indonesia. Myanmar and Malaysia are also included in Group A.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

