MANILA – The Philippine women’s volleyball team, led by Alyssa Valdez, can heave a sigh of relief after avoiding the “group of death” in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The country’s women’s volleyball squad is placed in Group B alongside reigning silver medalist Vietnam, host country Cambodia, and Singapore.

Competing in Group A are the defending champions and volleyball powerhouse Thailand and last edition’s bronze medalist Indonesia. Myanmar and Malaysia are also included in Group A.

The Philippines is eyeing to end its long-standing medal drought in women’s volleyball in SEA Games when they compete in May.

The country finished fourth in the last staging of the biennial meet in Vietnam.

Valdez will be joined by six of her teammates in the Creamline Cool Smashers, who recently won the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference. These are: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Completing the team are: Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

Jorge Edson Souza De Brito will call the shots for the squad. Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is part of his staff, along with Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

Meanwhile, the men's team is still waiting for clarification after it was not included in the draw held on Wednesday.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.