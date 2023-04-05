PNVF official insists men's team included in SEA Games

Fil-Am players Steven Rotter, Michael Vicente, and Cyrus de Guzman will make their national team debuts in the SEA Games. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA --The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will seek clarification with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) regarding the participation of the men's team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

This, after the official social media account of the Cambodia SEA Games released the draw for the event, with the Philippine men's team not included in the competition.

The said announcement baffled Pinoy netizens since the PNVF has been very active about the composition of the two national teams, including their Japan training camp, just before the release of the said post.

In a text message sent by Tony Boy Liao, chairman of the national team commission, to ABS-CBN News, he denied that the country is not fielding in in the men's division, noting that the team is leaving on Sunday for Japan training before they eventually head to Cambodia.

"Fake news," Liao said. "The team is leaving this Sunday for Japan for training of 15 days before they leave for Cambodia SEA Games."

Pressed about the social media post of Cambodia SEA Games, Liao said that even PNVF President Tats Suzara was surprised to see the announcement which does not include the Philippines in the men's competition.

"Mr. Tats Suzara, President of PNVF was also surprised with this. It’s the Philippine Olympic Committee who submitted the entry to the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee so it’s impossible that the Men’s Volleyball team is not included," Liao continued.

Suzara will check with the POC regarding the issue, with the committee expected to clarify the matter to the organizers tomorrow, according to Liao.

Veteran setter Vince Mangulabnan will be the captain of the squad, which includes newly-crowned Spikers' Turf Most Valuable Player Joshua Umandal.

The SEA Games will also mark the national team debuts of Fil-Am players Steven Rotter, Michael Vicente, and Cyrus de Guzman, who were formally introduced last month as the federation's new recruits.

Completing the team are Umandal's AMC-Cotabato teammates in Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo and Jayvee Sumagaysay, along with NU-Archipelago's Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Cignal's Manuel Sumanguid III, Iloilo's Jade Disquitado and University of Santo Tomas's Jay Rack Dela Noche.

Several of the mainstays of the national team -- including 2019 silver medalists Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo and Joshua Retamar -- have begged off for this year's SEA Games.

In January, Dante Alinsunurin confirmed that he will no longer be the coach of the squad.

Instead, the PNVF tapped Brazilian coach Sergio Valadares Veloso to call the shots for the men's team.

His coaching staff includes: Odjie Mamon assistant coach), Rommel Abella (assistant coach), Mark Gil Alfafara (trainer), Melchizedek Samonte (strength and conditioning coach) and Jerome Guhit (team manager).

The men's team is coming off a fifth place finish from last year's SEA Games in Vietnam, where they fell short of expectations after a historic silver in Manila 2019.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: