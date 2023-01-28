Volleyball: Alinsunurin no longer nat'l team head coach

Former national team coach Dante Alinsunurin. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Dante Alinsunurin will no longer be the head coach of the Philippine men's national volleyball team, with Odjie Mamon set to call the shots for the squad until after the Southeast Asian Games.

Alinsunurin confirmed on Saturday, at the sidelines of the Premier Volleyball League press conference at the Discovery Suites Manila, that he has been effectively removed from the head coaching position since early January.

According to the coach, conflicts in his schedule led to the decision. Aside from the national team, Alinsunurin is also in charge of the National University Bulldogs in the UAAP and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the PVL.

"Ang nangyari is siyempre, nagsabi ako sa kanila na magha-handle na ako ng women's [team]," said Alinsunurin, who was appointed as the new head coach of Choco Mucho on Jan. 6.

"Parang tinanong nila ako kung kakayanin ko daw. 'Yun nga, dahil sa sobrang sabi nila na baka mag-busy ako, 'di ko ma-handle. Kinausap ako ng team manager ko na 'yun nga, 'yung sitwasyon napag-usapan nila na ibaba nila ako," he added.

"Hindi na ako 'yung magiging head coach."

Tony Boy Liao, the head of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's national team commission, said that Mamon will now take over Alinsunurin's post until May 31.

Mamon, who was part of the coaching staff of the women's volleyball team last year, will thus call the shots for the men's team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

"Kung ano man 'yung naging decision nila, ipaubaya ko na lang sila," said Alinsunurin, who steered the men's volleyball team to a historic silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

After the SEA Games, a Brazilian coach in Sergio Veloso will take charge of the men's national team. Per Liao, it will be up to Veloso to determine if he will retain Mamon in his coaching staff.