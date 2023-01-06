PVL: Alinsunurin takes coaching helm for Choco Mucho

Former National University (NU) coach Dante Alinsunurin will now be calling the shots for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL)

"The Choco Mucho Flying Titans' organization is pleased to announce the appointment of Dante Alinsunurin Jr. as the team's new head coach," the team said in a statement.

"With Coach Dante's experience, commitment and program, we truly believe he will lead our Titans to reach their highest potential as he has done for the other teams he has coached."

"Maraming salamat Coach Dante for taking on the challenge!"

Alinsunurin will take over the post of Edjet Mabbayad, the interim head coach of the Flying Titans after Oliver Almadro resigned.

Alinsunurin has won four UAAP championships and numerous Spikers' Turf crowns with NU.

He also coached the Philippine team to a silver medal finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games while also leading NU to a gold medal in the 2018 ASEAN school games.

