MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz eliminated Chery Tiggo from finals contention in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a comfortable 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 victory on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gazz Angels handed the Crossovers their second consecutive defeat in the semifinals of the conference, while improving their record to 1-1 to keep their own Finals hopes alive.