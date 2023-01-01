PVL: Ponggay Gaston signs with Chery Tiggo

Ponggay Gaston is headed to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ponggay Gaston is the newest member of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the club announced on New Year's Day.

Gaston moves to Chery Tiggo after two seasons with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Gaston made her professional debut for the Flying Titans in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference held in a bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Before turning pro, the open spiker helped Ateneo de Manila University win the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball championship. Gaston was named captain of Ateneo for Season 82, but the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open spiker joins a Chery Tiggo team that is coming off a semifinal appearance in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

Last Thursday, Chery Tiggo announced the departure of veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who played for the franchise for six years.

