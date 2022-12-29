Volleyball: Dindin Santiago-Manabat leaves Chery Tiggo

Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Premier Volleyball League club Chery Tiggo have gone separate ways.

This, as the Crossovers wished their star middle blocker well in her exit from the team.

"Thank you, Dindin! We wish you well in all your future endeavors," said Chery Tiggo in their social media account.

Santiago-Manabat had been with the team since 2016 when it was still known as Foton Tornadoes and was competing in the Philippine Superliga.

She was also part of the squad when it moved to the PVL in 2021.