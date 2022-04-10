Home  >  Sports

Tennis: Alex Eala conquers W25 Thailand to bag 2nd pro title

Rosy Mina

Posted at Apr 10 2022 12:51 PM | Updated as of Apr 10 2022 01:16 PM

Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook
Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra "Alex" Eala is now a two-time International Tennis Federation (ITF) champion on the professional tour, after winning the W25 Chiang Rai title in Thailand on Sunday over home bet Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2.

Eala's championship win over wildcard Kumkhum comes more than a year after her breakthrough ITF title victory in January 2021 at the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

The final between 16 year-old Eala, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533, and 28-year-old Kumkhum, the WTA World No. 955, lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes at Court 5 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center.

Kumkhum, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 66 in 2018, kicked off the match with a break of serve courtesy of a netted forehand from Eala.

The Filipino responded with a break by bringing the following game to deuce, then firing a forehand that yielded a forehand error from the Thai.

Holds of serve ensued, with Kumkhum saving break points in the fourth and sixth games. 

Eala also saved a break point in the seventh game, and advanced to 4-3 by holding serve with a swift forehand down the line winner.

Kumkhum leveled at 4-4 with a quick love service game that was sealed with an ace.

Eala then saved two break points to be at 5-4, and earned a set point in the 10th game after Kumkhum served a double fault.

A long backhand by Kumkhum handed the first set to Eala, 6-4, in 47 minutes.

The second set opened with service holds from both players, until Eala clinched a break to lead at 3-1.

The Filipino fought off resistance in the fifth game, from being at 40-0 to 40-30, and extended her lead to 4-1 after the Thai hit a service return error.

In the sixth game at 30-30, Kumkhum held serve by firing an ace then hitting a strong second serve that resulted in Eala hitting an error.

Eala then amped up her serve to win a love service game and widen her lead to 5-2.

At 30-15 with Kumkhum on serve, Eala hit a sweet forehand volley winner that earned her two match points.

A long forehand by Eala allowed Kumkhum to save the first match point, but a firing forehand down the line ultimately sealed the match for the Filipino teen, 6-2.

Eala's path to the W25 Chiang Rai final began with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia in the opening round.

She defeated wildcard Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand in the second round (6-3, 6-4), Momoko Kobori of Japan in the quarterfinals (6-3, 6-3), and YeXin Ma of China in the semifinals (6-3, 6-4). 

In the doubles draw of the $25,000 Thai tournament, Thai wildcards Cheapchandej and Punnin Kovapitukted trounced Eala and singles top seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands in the first round, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Before flying to Thailand for the ITF World Tennis Tour Women's Asia/Oceania tilt, Eala competed as a wildcard among the world's best players at the Miami Open last month.

In the first round, she suffered a 2-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States. 

It was the WTA 1000 main draw debut of Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy player and recipient of the 2022 ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  tennis   Alex Eala   W25 Thailand   Luksika Kumkhum   Filipino tennis player   Filipina tennis player  